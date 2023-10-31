New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Apple's new MacBook Pro laptops and iMac with M3 chipsets will be available across 27 countries, including India, from November 7 onwards, according to an official statement.

The company announced the launch of three M3 chipset models with built-in next-generation GPU architecture and a faster CPU with an eye on artificial intelligence use cases, gaming, entertainment professionals and other segments that need high-resolution image processing.

The company has launched two variants of MacBook Pro laptops with 14 and 16-inch displays at a starting price of Rs 1.69 lakh and Rs 2.49 lakh, respectively.

"Customers can order the new MacBook Pro starting today, Monday, October 30, on the Apple India store and in the Apple Store app in 27 countries and regions, including the US. It will begin arriving to customers, and will be in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorised Resellers, starting Tuesday, November 7," the company said in a statement.

The development of artificial intelligence (AI) technology has started pushing for GPU (graphics processing unit) over CPU (central processing unit) based processors to handle large amounts of computational requirements.

The M3 chipsets are based on 3 nanometer technology which means the transistors or the smallest data processing unit in the chipset is so small that 2 million of them can be embedded across section of human hair.

The new iMac all-in-one desktops with 8-core GPU will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 1.29 lakh apiece from November 7

iMac with a 10-core GPU will be available at a starting price of Rs 1.44 lakh.

"New iMac customers will enjoy all of these benefits and see up to 4x faster performance than the bestselling 24-inch all-in-one PC with the latest Intel Core i7 processor," the statement said.

