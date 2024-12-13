New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Hinduja group flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Friday said it will hike prices of its commercial vehicles range by up to 3 per cent on its entire range from January 2025 to partially offset the impact of inflation and higher commodity prices.

The extent of price increase will vary depending on model and variant, however, all products across the range will be affected, the company said in a statement.

Inflation and higher commodity prices have necessitated this price increase, it added.

This move will help mitigate a part of the input cost impact, the company said.

On Thursday Tata Motors had said it will increase prices of its trucks and buses portfolio by up to 2 per cent from effective January 1, 2025, citing rising input costs.

Already passenger vehicle makers, including Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India and Tata Motors, along with luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have announced that they would increase the price of their vehicles from January.

