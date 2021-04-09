New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) AU Small Finance Bank on Friday said the RBI has approved reappointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for two years.

"We hereby inform that RBI dated April 8, 2021 has approved re-appointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for a period of two years with effect from April 8, 2021," AU Small Finance Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The bank in December 2020 had informed about re-appointment of Verma.

Stock of AU Small Finance Bank closed 6.22 per cent down at Rs 1,174.35 apiece on the BSE.

