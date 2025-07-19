New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) Aurum PropTech has got markets regulator SEBI's approval to launch its Small and Medium Real Estate Investment Trust (SM-REIT), as part of the company's plan to expand business.

The company will list the SM-REIT schemes on stock exchanges, providing opportunities for retail investors to have fractional ownership of rent-yielding premium office assets.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, Aurum PropTech said it is the first public listed company in India to receive a registration certificate from the SEBI as a SM-REIT under the name AMSA SM REIT Investment Trust (AMSA).

"This milestone marks the beginning of AMSA's journey to provide transparent, structured, and regulated access to high-quality real estate investment opportunities for individual investors across India," Aurum PropTech said.

The company said that the SM-REIT platform AMSA is evaluating many income-generating commercial properties and the first scheme will be launched soon.

Onkar Shetye, Executive Director, Aurum PropTech, said: "The SM REIT framework provides a perfect platform for investors seeking stable financial products that offer attractive yields while being backed by hard assets."

Aurum PropTech owns and operates NestAway Technologies, a rental marketplace; Aurum Analytica, which helps real estate developers in finding customers; and Sell.do which is into sales automation and digital transformation for real estate.

The company's total income rose to Rs 284.98 crore in 2024-25 from Rs 233.07 crore in the preceding year.

Aurum PropTech is part of Aurum Ventures, which is into various businesses, including telecom, aviation, renewable energy, and real estate.

