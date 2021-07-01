Mumbai, Jul 1 (PTI) Pune-based automation firm PAPL on Thursday announced its entry into the rapidly growing domestic electric vehicle space with the setting up of EV start-up EVTRIC Motors.

The company said it would invest around Rs 100 crore in a phased manner to produce electric vehicles, including two- and three-wheelers.

PAPL is one of the initial manufacturers of line automation equipment such as conveyors, robots, mechanical/control design, and simulation.

Understanding the current electric vehicle space scenario, though there have been multiple entrants in the space, the level of localisation in the manufacturing of these vehicles is still low, the company said.

In order to be able to drive the e-mobility mission, Indian manufacturers have to enter the space, it said.

EVTRIC Motors has been launched with a focus on 'Make-in-India'. The company will invest around Rs 100 crore in a phased manner and will work towards providing an array of EV offerings including electric scooters, bicycles, bikes and three-wheelers.

EVTRIC Motors founder and MD Manoj Patil said the government has been relentlessly working towards promoting EV in India in terms of adoption and localisation both. "However, there is a dire need for experience and infrastructure to accelerate the adoption."

"PAPL with its decade of experience in automation and manufacturing in the automobile sector can contribute to a great extent.

"At EVTRIC, we aim to provide finer products at competitive prices to Indian customers and also promote localisation for contributing to the e-mobility vision," said Patil.

The brand has set up its manufacturing facility in Chakan (Pune), with a capacity to produce 1.6 lakh vehicles per annum, besides establishing a research and development (R&D) centre, the company said.

EVTRIC has already started onboarding dealers and plans to have its presence in some 12 states across the country by the end of this fiscal as a part of its initial expansion plan, it stated.

The states are: Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka, Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal. HRS hrs

