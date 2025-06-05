New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood emphasised generating awareness among the younger generations to achieve the goal of Yamuna cleaning, a statement said on Thursday.

Sood attending the 'Yamunotsav' programme organised by Yamuna Sansad on Wednesday said that the message of the Yamuna cleaning needs to be sent across the schools and college campuses.

"The goal of Yamuna cleaning will be possible only if the young students are made aware of it through education," he said in the statement.

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra said that conserving and beautifying the Yamuna floodplains was like nurturing our culture as it represented the faith and tradition of the people.

Rejuvenation and conservation of the Yamuna is not just the government's responsibility but the duty of every citizen of Delhi.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and MLA Raj Kumar Bhatia also addressed the programme.

Sachdeva said that the programme aims to transform the objective of Yamuna cleanliness into a social movement to which all the political parties should contribute.

The primary focus of the programme was discussing the issues related to the Yamuna, including pollution, riverbank development and the need for public participation to clean the river, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)