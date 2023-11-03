Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said that his party will sweep the Chenab Valley in the upcoming elections and promised that many development projects will be sanctioned and executed for the welfare of people, if voted to power.

Azad said it was during his tenure as the chief minister that the Chenab Valley was connected with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir after he ensured increased road connectivity and created economic opportunities for the people.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Foundation Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know History of Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava Day When the State Was Formed.

"When I talk to you today, I speak with confidence since I have countless projects to count I sanctioned and executed for the people of Chenab valley. No other political party or leader can speak to you with this confidence since they only exploited people for votes," he told DPAP workers during a function at Goha village in Doda.

Azad said once he is back in power, he will ensure more job opportunities are created and no one from this hilly region is forced to migrate for employment purposes.

Also Read | Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 Date: Know History and Significance of the Day When the State of Karnataka Was Formed.

"I have some more projects envisioned for this region and with the support of people if elected to power, I will immediately start working on those projects," he said.

The DPAP chairman said that the economic potential of the region is untapped given the "poor governance and misplaced economic policies" due to which the common people are suffering.

He said his party has an aim of economic empowerment of people and for that he will continue to work. Azad said it is only his party that holds public programmes across Jammu and Kashmir as people have reposed faith and trust in it.

"I assure you I will bring back a smile on your face that you lost due to the governance deficit. Your economy will improve and no one will be jobless since the development works will start in triple shifts again if the DPAP comes to power," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)