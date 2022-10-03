New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Bajaj Auto on Monday reported 2 per cent dip in total sales at 3,94,747 units for September 2022 as compared to the year-ago period.

In September last year, the company clocked sales of 4,02,021 vehicles.

Also Read | Coinbase Paused Transactions in the US Due to Some Glitch, Issue Resolved Now.

Total two-wheeler sales last month declined 4 per cent to 3,48,355 units from 3,61,036 units in the same month last year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

However, total commercial vehicle sales during the month under review went up 13 per cent to 46,392 units as against 40,985 vehicles in September 2021.

Also Read | Google Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro India Pre-Booking To Begin on October 6, 2022.

Exports last month were down 33 per cent to 1,40,083 units from 2,09,673 units in the year-ago period, the company said.PTI MSS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)