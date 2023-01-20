New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) Private sector Bandhan Bank on Friday reported a 64 per cent fall in its December quarter net profit at Rs 290.56 crore owing to decline in net interest income and rise in provisions for bad loans.

The Kolkata-based new generation bank had posted a net profit of Rs 858.97 crore in the year-ago period.

However, the bank's total income increased to Rs 4,840.94 crore in the latest December quarter from Rs 4,117.76 crore a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Operating profit too declined to Rs 1,922.2 crore as against Rs 1,950.1 crore in the third quarter of the previous year.

Net Interest Income of the bank declined by 2.1 per cent to Rs 2,080.4 crore from Rs 2,124.8 in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

On the asset quality front, the bank recorded an improvement with gross NPAs (Non-Performing Assets) declining to 7.15 per cent, as compared to 10.81 per cent at the end of October-December quarter of previous fiscal.

At the same time, net NPAs eased to 1.86 per cent as against 3.01 per cent in the previous year.

Provision and contingencies nearly doubled to Rs 1,541.49 crore over Rs 805.71 crore in FY2022.

The capital adequacy ratio declined to 19.1 per cent in the December quarter as against 20 per cent.

