Delhi, January 20: India celebrates Republic Day on January 26 each year as it was on this day in 1949 when the Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly and came into effect on January 26, 1950. India's military might, cultural diversity and varied unique initiatives will be displayed as the country is celebrating its 74th Republic Day. The Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on the majestic Rajpath, now Kartavya Path, is the main attraction. The Republic Day celebrations last for three days.

The Republic Day Parade is attended by President and Vice President of India along with Prime Minister of India, Central ministers and several other dignitaries. People are also allowed to attend the Republic Day Parade. The parade will commence with President Droupadi Murmu taking the salute. Republic Day 2023 Parade Tickets: Know Where And How to Book Ticket For R-Day Event at Kartavya Path in Delhi.

On Which Channel Republic Day 2023 Parade Will be Telecast Live?

Audiences can watch the grand parade live on Doordarshan TV channel and the DD News channels. Besides this, news channels will also broadcast the parade live. Republic Day 2023 Date in India: Know the History, Significance and Celebrations of the Day on Which the Constitution of India Came Into Effect.

Watch Live Streaming:

How to Watch Live Streaming of Republic Day 2023 Parade Online?

People can enjoy the grand Republic Day 2023 Parade from their homes via online streaming. The live streams will be accessible on YouTube channels of various news channels. The Press Bureau of India and Doordarshan will also live-stream the parade.

President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag at Rajpath, followed by parades, the tableau of the states and address to the nation.

