New Delhi, Sep 8 (PTI) State-owned Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced the launch of its digital banking platform 'bob World', aimed at providing all banking services under one roof. The lender aims to provide an all-inclusive and seamless virtual banking experience, encompassing all digital banking services under one roof for the convenience of customers, the bank said in a release.

‘bob World' will offer a wide gamut of banking products and services, to be rolled out in phases, under four key pillars -- Save, Invest, Borrow and Shop -- the lender said.

The pilot of bob World began on August 23, and the application (app) is already being used by more than 50 lakh users, it added.

Over 220 services will be converged into one single app, covering nearly 95 per cent of all retail banking services, which can be accessed by customers domestically and globally, Bank of Baroda said.

"With an ultra-modern look and feel, the app aims to provide an intuitive experience to the customers and is carefully crafted to balance the needs of the millennial users with that of the more experienced customers."

The bank said 'bob World' offers digital account opening in 10 minutes with instant virtual debit card issuance, online loan application with instantaneous disbursal for selected loan products.

It has also integrated e-commerce to provide a wholesome and rewarding experience of banking and beyond, under one roof to the customers.

"The new corporate sub-brand for digital is testimony to our commitment to serve the customers across the world...With 'bob World', we offer all our digital offerings under one umbrella so that the customer is provided with all digital services under one roof with a consistent experience," Sanjiv Chadha, Managing Director & CEO, Bank of Baroda said.

