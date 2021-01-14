Kolkata, Jan 14 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay called on Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday, days after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met the state's constitutional head at the Raj Bhawan.

In a tweet, Dhankhar said Bandopadhyay was at the Raj Bhawan for over an hour.

He, however, did not elaborate on what transpired in the meeting.

The chief minister had met the governor on January 6, a couple of days before Dhankhar went to New Delhi to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee government since taking over as the governor in July 2019, has often accused state government officials of not apprising him on issues concerning West Bengal, despite reminders.

