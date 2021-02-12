Kolkata, Feb 12 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday said that it has set a target to double the state's textile industry to Rs 70,000 crore over a period of three to five years.

West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) chairman Rajiva Sinha said that the state has also decided to set up a task force to implement the target.

Speaking at an interactive session, Finance Minister Amit Mitra pointed out that the potential of export from West Bengal is far more than it is tapped.

The textile export from Bengal is around 2.7 per cent of the total export from the country, he said.

In the next three to five years, it should go up to 10 per cent, Mitra said.

The readymade garment sector in Kolkata's Metiabruz itself is worth Rs 15,000 crore, and has the potential of growing up to Rs 25,000 crore in the next few years, he said.

The minister emphasised on hosiery export to Europe, South East Asia and the US.

The work for the Nungi textile hub near Kolkata has already started and it will attract an investment of Rs 440 crore, he said.

The first spinning mill in Howrah would come up at Jagdishpur, he added.

The state government has also received a proposal for a Rs 550-crore poly-fiber manufacturing unit in Haldia. PTI

