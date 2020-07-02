Jalpaiguri (West Bengal), Jul 2 (PTI) Two persons - a worker of the National Volunteer Force (NVF) and a civic police volunteer - were injured after a liquor dealer allegedly attacked them with a sharp weapon following a quarrel in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Thursday.

The NVF worker went to the liquor dealer's house at Rajganj on Wednesday night for some personal work and they started arguing over some issue. During the argument, the dealer attacked and injured him.

Also Read | OnePlus TV 2020 Series India Launch LIVE News Updates: Expected Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

A civic volunteer, who was nearby, rushed to the spot after hearing the cries of the NVF worker and the liquor dealer also attacked him with the weapon, a police officer said.

The accused was absconding and efforts are on to capture him, Jalpaiguri Superintendent of Police Abhishek Modi said.

Also Read | Margot Robbie Birthday: 5 Best Moments of the Actress as Harley Quinn (Watch Videos).

The police admitted the two injured persons to a hospital, the SP said.

Modi scotched rumours in the area that police had fired at the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)