New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) Berger Paints India Ltd on Wednesday reported an 18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 262.91 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, on the back of volume growth.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 222.62 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal, Berger Paints India said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 2,704.03 crore against Rs 2,520.28 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the fourth quarter were higher at Rs 2,380.55 crore as compared to Rs 2,274.13 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In the fourth quarter, sales volume grew by 7.4 per cent. The decorative segment delivered high single-digit volume growth with sequential improvement in value, supported by an improved product mix and marginal impact of price increase, Berger Paints said in an investor presentation.

While the protective coatings sustained positive momentum throughout the quarter, reflecting consistent demand, automotive coatings had a stable growth, driven by favourable demand conditions and industry tailwinds, it said, adding that general industrial and powder growth was muted.

"The tough market conditions continued into the fourth quarter with muted urban demand and increased competition intensity. In spite of this, we were able to deliver high single-digit volume growth," Berger Paints India Ltd Managing Director & CEO Abhijit Roy said.

There was sequential improvement in value performance with reduced gap between volume and value growth, supported by easing impact of Q4 FY24 price reductions and momentum in the premium emulsion category, he added.

The visible improvement in the industrial and decorative segments was good indicator of a demand improvement cycle, Roy said.

In the fiscal ended March 31, 2025, its consolidated net profit was at Rs 1,182.81 crore as compared to Rs 1,169.82 crore in the previous fiscal, the company said.

FY25 revenue from operations stood at Rs 11,544.71 crore against Rs 11,198.92 crore in FY24, it added.

On the outlook, Roy said, "We remain optimistic about the demand scenario for the months ahead on the back of the favourable budget announcements, government spending on infrastructure and development and a good monsoon season. The strained geopolitical conditions in the immediate neighbourhood seem to have stabilised, which hopefully will continue."

