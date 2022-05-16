New Delhi, May 16 (PTI) BGauss, a brand of RR Global, on Monday unveiled its third electric scooter -- D15.

D15 follows B8 and A2 electric scooters, which have been well-received by consumers across the country.

Locally manufactured, D15 comes with smart features, stylish design, and a strong and sturdy body, the Mumbai-based company said in a statement.

"The D15 aims to cater to the growing demands of the EV enthusiasts in the country by offering a stylish, smart and reliable product, which blends technology with a superior riding experience," BGauss Auto founder and Managing Director Hemant Kabra said.

The electric scooter is powered by a 3.2 kWh Li-ion battery, and it can accelerate from 0 to 60 kmph in just 7 seconds in sports mode.

It comes with two ride modes -- Eco and Sport -- that can be charged fully in 5.5 hours and has an ARAI certified range of 115 km.

The model comes with various features like a removable battery, in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless start, USB port for mobile charging, call and notification alerts.

BGauss currently has 100 showrooms all over the country and is gearing to gain a stronger foothold across India by the end of 2022.

