New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) BGR Energy Systems on Friday reported widening of its consolidated loss to Rs 91.72 crore in the April-June quarter compared to a year ago.

The consolidated net loss of the company stood at Rs 88.78 crore in the quarter ended on June 30, 2022, a BSE filing showed.

Total income of the company dipped to Rs 149.10 crore in the quarter from Rs 279.62 crore in the same period a year ago.

