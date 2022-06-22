Mumbai, Jun 22 (PTI) German firm Behr-Hella Thermocontrol GmbH (BHTC) on Wednesday announced the launch of its upgraded and fully integrated manufacturing facility in Pune to cater to the increasing demands of local and global customers.

The company, which is the world's technology leader in automotive displays/human machine interface (HMI) solutions and climate control and thermal management, also said it has already invested around 10 million euros in India and has committed another 8-10 million euros of investment until 2023.

The facility in Pune already specializes in end-to-end product development and manufacturing of advanced HMI and Climate Control Panels for leading automotive OEMs in India and across the globe, it said.

The company has upgraded its manufacturing capability and capacity to produce world class products out of India, BHTC said.

The new facility, spread over in 120,000 sq feet of space, houses an advanced testing and validation center, global R&D center, global IT and shared services, all under one roof, it said.

The new facility was inaugurated in the presence of BHTC Group, CEO Michael Jaeger, CEO, BHTC India Managing Director Sudeesh Karimbingal and Kress Kolja, BHTC India Group CFO and Board Member Bernd Kuhlhoff, among others.

The setting up of the new facility underscores the strategic importance of India as one of the key pillars of BHTC's global R&D network, the company said.

With the expansions, BHTC aims to accelerate the global development activities in the coming months and ramp-up its R&D strength to about 300 people very soon, it said.

The company also said it has created a dynamic, collaborative and transparent work environment at our new office to attract the best talents available in India.

