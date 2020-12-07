New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Charitable trust Sahachari Foundation on Monday announced the launch of its All Seasons Edit collection through its luxury initiative for charity DesignOne Online.

DesignOne Online provides opportunities for NGOs to showcase their products in complimentary digital space.

All proceeds from DesignOne Online go to charities supported by Sahachari Foundation.

"We are very proud to launch the 'All Seasons Edit' through our successful online platform DesignOne. This unique model of Sahachari Foundation works to raise funds for deserving NGOs and to recognise the extraordinary creativity of talented designers," Madhu Ruia, Founding Member, Sahachari Foundation said.

The new All Seasons Edit gives shoppers a stunning array of selections from over 80 participating brands and NGOs from across India.

These include collections and latest trends from pan-Indian accessories design, fine jewellery, gourmet cuisine and health-conscious cakes and bakes, luxury pet products among others.

"We continue to offer online shoppers an immersive experience with a wide selection of exclusive fashion and lifestyle products in the comfort and security of their homes," Ruia said.

Sahachari Foundation supports worthy NGOs working in areas like woman and child welfare for at-risk and underprivileged communities, animal welfare, education, affordable housing, and healthcare.

"Our belief was to serve those less fortunate than us and give back in a meaningful way. Our endeavour was very exciting because we started the platform – DesignOne, where we help curate exciting exhibitions for both entrepreneurs and discerning shoppers," Gauri Daftary Pohoomul, Founding Member, Sahachari Foundation, said.

Buyers can shop at The All Seasons Edit from December 15. The six-month Edit will feature offerings from brands that will not be available on other platforms, thereby giving shoppers a tastefully curated shopping experience.

