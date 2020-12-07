New Delhi, Dec 7: Smartphone maker Vivo on Monday expanded its youthful 'Y' series portfolio with the launch of the 'Y51' in India. Priced at Rs 17,990, the all-new Y51 will be available in two colour options - titanium sapphire and crystal symphony. Vivo Y51 With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

Vivo Y51 (Photo Credits: Vivo Indonesia)

"With Vivo Y51, we are taking a step further in our customer-centric approach to offer the ‘best of everything' from 18W Fast Charge to 5000mAh long-lasting battery and an 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera. The Y-series line-up reiterates Vivo's efforts to make technology accessible with leading camera capabilities, premium design and seamless experience to the consumers," Nipun Marya, Director- Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

Vivo Y51 (Photo Credits: Vivo Indonesia)

Vivo Y51 comes with a 6.58-inch Halo FullView Display with FHD+ (2408×1080) resolution. It runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It comes with a microSD card slot that supports expandable storage up to 1TB. On the software front, it has Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 11.

The smartphone comes with a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP sensor, 8MP sensor, and 2MP sensor. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel sensor. The back camera comes with a bunch of modes including portrait, video, pano, live photo, slo-mo, time-lapse, and more. In terms of connectivity, Vivo Y51 supports dual-SIM, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device comes with a fast charge support of 18W.

