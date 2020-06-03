Latest News | BIZ-STOCKS-BRITANNIA  Britannia Industries Shares Jump over 7 Pc After Q4 Earnings

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) Shares of Britannia Industries on Wednesday gained over 7 per cent after the company posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for March 2020 quarter.

On the BSE, the stock jumped 7.36 per cent to Rs 3,704.55 -- its 52-week high.

Also Read | Facebook & Instagram Users Can Now Include Music to Their Posts & Stories From Saregama.

It advanced 7.44 per cent to 52-week high of Rs 3,708 on the NSE.

FMCG player Britannia Industries on Tuesday posted a 26.53 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 372.35 crore for the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

Also Read | Asus TUF A15, TUF A17 Gaming Laptops & New ROG Series Desktops Launched in India From Rs 60,990.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 294.27 crore in January-March quarter of 2018-19.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 2,867.70 crore during the quarter under review as compared with Rs 2,798.96 crore in the fourth quarter of 2018-19, Britannia Industries said in a regulatory filing.

For the financial year 2019-20, the company posted a net profit of Rs 1,393.60 crore, up 20.6 per cent from Rs 1,155.46 crore in 2018-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)