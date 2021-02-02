New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) Shares of HDFC Ltd on Tuesday gained 3 per cent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,724.23 crore for the third quarter of 2020-21 fiscal.

The stock jumped 2.91 per cent to close at Rs 2,657.65 on BSE. During the day, it gained 6.94 per cent to Rs 2,761.95.

On NSE, it settled at Rs 2,659, a gain of 3 per cent.

HDFC Ltd on Tuesday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,724.23 crore for the third quarter of 2020-21 against that of Rs 4,196.48 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

The company's total income (consolidated basis) rose to Rs 39,267.59 crore during the third quarter as against Rs 29,073.19 crore in the same period of 2019-20, HDFC Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

However, the corporation said the profit numbers for the quarter and nine months ended December 2020 are not comparable with that of the corresponding quarter/period of the previous year.

