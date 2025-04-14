Jaipur, Apr 14 (PTI), Congress leader Sachin Pilot said on Monday that the BJP governments in the state and at the Centre are working to hollow out the constitutional institutions, which different governments nourished over the last 70 years.

Talking to reporters after attending an Ambedkar Jayanti event in Tonk district, he said it is unfortunate that the deprived and backward classes are being forced to live in a different environment by the present system.

"This is not a good sign for the democratic system," the Tonk MLA said.

Hitting out at the Bhajan Lal Sharma government in the state, Pilot said that he had earlier remarked that the work of the current dispensation is just empty promises and speeches.

"Be it presenting false figures on the investment summit. The CM was so embarrassed that he himself said that investors are not picking up the phone after the summit," he said.

Pilot also commented on the delimitation issue and said the exercise is being done to bring the political system in BJP's favour.

