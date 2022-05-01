New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Bodhi Tree Systems, led by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar, will buy a strategic stake in Kota-based Allen Career Institute for USD 600 million (around Rs 4,590 core), a joint statement said on Sunday.

Allen Career Institute Managing Director Keshav Maheshwari said the majority of the investment will be utilised for the company's foray into edtech space, followed by expansion of offline centres both in India and overseas.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Three Men After at Repalle Railway Station.

"Our partnership with Bodhi Tree will not only help us scale our Indian operations through technology but also fuel our growth journey in the Middle East," Maheshwari added.

The transaction is expected to close within three months and is subject to closing conditions and requisite approvals.

Also Read | IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1095 Customer Service Agent Posts at igiaviationdelhi.com; Check Details Here.

"USD 600 million investment by Bodhi Tree will help scale India's biggest and most successful test-prep company, leverage digital technology to dramatically improve learning outcomes for students in India and beyond," the statement said.

Allen has a pan-India footprint with a growing presence in Middle East through 138 classroom centers in 46 cities.

"Most of the edtech products & services in the market are currently not solving for the needs of a student.

"With Allen's time-tested pedagogy and Bodhi Tree's track record in technology, the 2 T's - 'Teaching' and 'Technology', will now come together to finally solve the problems of millions of students of outcome-driven learning in a tech-enabled environment," Allen Chairman-designate of the new board, Brajesh Maheshwari said.

Bodhi Tree Systems is a newly formed platform between Lupa Systems founder and CEO James Murdoch, son of media baron Rupert Murdoch, and Uday Shankar, the former president of The Walt Disney Company Asia Pacific and former chairman of Star and Disney India. Bodhi Tree Systems will leverage its founders' shared track record of building consumer businesses to build Allen into a digital education business of the future.

Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), the sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, is an investor in Bodhi Tree Systems.

"Allen's unrivaled success and scale provide the right foundation to build the digital education company of the future. We are excited to work with the Maheshwari family to build an outcomes-focused digital education company," James Murdoch said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)