IGI Aviation Services, Delhi has released a recruitment notification. Candidates will be hired for the post of Customer Service Agent. Both Male & females can apply for these positions. This recruitment drive will fill up 1095 posts in the organization. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of IGI Aviation Delhi, at igiaviationdelhi.com.

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Important Dates

Commencement of online registration of Application: Jan 05, 2022 Closure of registration of Application: May 22, 2022

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details

Customer Service Agent: 1095 posts

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

To apply for the posts mentioned above, a candidate must have passed 10+2/Above from the recognized Board.

Selected candidates will receive a salary between Rs.15,000 – Rs 25,000.

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and interview round.

Written examination: The written examination contains 100 objective-type multiple-choice questions. Each question carries 1 mark. No marks would be awarded for un-attempted questions. The level of the exam will be upto 12th standard/grade. The examination will be conducted in bilingual (English & Hindi). There will be no negative marking. While filling the online application form, the applicant should carefully decide about his/her choice of examination center. ONGC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Notified for Various Posts; Check Details Here

Interview round: Candidates who qualify in the written test will appear for the personal round of interviews in the company’s registered office at Delhi. The date and timing for the interview will be mentioned in the call letter.

IGI Aviation Delhi Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested Candidates can apply online through the official website igiaviationdelhi.com before May 22, 2022.

