Kolkata, Jun 22 (PTI) The police on Tuesday recovered several bones from the terrace of an abandoned house on Strand Road in the port area of Kolkata, an officer said.

The bones were sent for forensic tests to find out whether they belong to a human or an animal, he added. Some masons working there alerted the police after spotting the bones.

"We have started a probe into the matter," the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)