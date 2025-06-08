Shimla, June 8 (PTI) Regulated tourist access to Lepcha-La, Shipki-La, Gue Monastery, Khana, Dumti, the Rani area of Sangla, Chitkul in Kinnaur district and selected areas in Lahaul-Spiti along the India-China border will be part of a new initiative, the Himachal Pradesh government said Sunday.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is scheduled to inaugurate the border tourism initiative during his upcoming two-day visit to Kinnaur district, beginning at the Shipki-La village, a statement issued here said.

The initiative launched in coordination with the Union government will allow tourists to visit strategically important yet culturally vibrant locations in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, a spokesperson of the state government said.

The spokesperson emphasised that the objective is to promote sustainable border tourism while ensuring national security and preserving the unique tribal heritage of the region.

Access to these areas, which previously required special permissions from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army due to the strategic importance of their locations, as well as security, has now been eased under revised protocols, he said.

As per the new guidelines, local residents and bona-fide tourists can now visit these locations by presenting valid identity documents. The ITBP and Army will continue to facilitate smooth and secure movement in alignment with prescribed protocols.

The initiative is expected to strengthen local infrastructure, enhance livelihood opportunities through responsible tourism, and foster a deeper sense of national sentiment for communities residing in remote tribal belts, the statement said.

"This marks a transformative step in the state's developmental roadmap, blending security, sustainability, and socioeconomic inclusion. The state government remains committed to integrating India's remotest villages into the mainstream, without compromising their distinct cultural identity," the spokesperson added.

