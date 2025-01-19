Thane, Jan 19 (PTI) A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner for allegedly beating up a couple working for him in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the couple, the police have registered a case under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 127(2) (Wrongful confinement) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976, an official said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 19, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The couple, in their 40s, worked with the alleged accused, Dinesh Maghe, a resident of Bhiwandi, since June 2024.

The official said that On Friday, the victims sought the accused's permission to visit their daughter, but he refused. However, they later managed to escape and were travelling to their village when he intercepted them and dragged them back to the kiln, where he allegedly beat them up.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Salary Pay Matrix: What Will Be Revised Salaries, Pensions for Central Govt Employees?.

No arrests have been made in the case, and a probe is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)