Chennai, Jul 18 (PTI) Britannia Milk Bikis has announced the launch of a regional-specific 'Anaivarukkum' campaign to highlight the diversity of Tamil Nadu.

The campaign, launched coinciding with Tamil Nadu Day on July 18 celebrates the state's rich linguistic diversity and regional pride, the company said in a release.

Also Read | US Masters T10: New York Warriors Acquired by Indian Origin Entrepreneurs Preet Kamal and Gurmeet Singh.

"Anaivarukkum, meaning 'for everyone', celebrates the rich plurality of dialects in the state. Each region within Tamil Nadu has its own distinctive heritage, captivating beauty, revered icons, and unique spoken dialects. Building on its popularity among the people of Tamil Nadu since 1978, Milk Bikis' latest campaign is a celebration that embraces the diversity and richness of every region across Tamil Nadu," it said.

With 'Anaivarukkum,' the brand has launched 5 digital videos representing 15 different dialects across the state ranging from Coimbatore, Madurai, Karaikudi, Chennai and many others.

Also Read | Saira Banu Shares Captivating Glimpse of Dilip Kumar’s Most Enthralling Performance (View Pics).

Amit Doshi, Chief Marketing Officer, Britannia Industries Limited said, "Anaivarukkum is a humble tribute to the state, the various beautiful dialects spoken across the state, rituals, its destinations and pop-culture".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)