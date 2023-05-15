Mumbai, May 15 (PTI) A "broad consensus" has emerged as G-20 countries have accepted India's proposals on the energy transition front, a senior government official said on Monday.

However, there are some diverging views on the modalities front and India's negotiators will be trying their best to harmonise them, Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar told reporters after the conclusion of the first day's deliberations at the Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) meeting held under India's G20 Presidency here.

"There is a broad consensus on all six priorities. But on the modalities, there are different views. We will have to harmonise them," Kumar said.

Earlier, Kumar apprised reporters of the priorities put forth by India to the grouping, which include interventions on technology, finance, energy security, accelerating energy efficiency, fuels for future and also a just transition which takes care of everybody's interests.

"Low-cost financing is identified as one of the six key priority areas established by the Energy Transition Working Group (ETWG) under India's Presidency," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said in a statement.

Kumar pointed out that differing views have emerged on the green hydrogen front, where some voices are pitching for hydrogen produced from nuclear energy to be considered as clean because there are no emissions in its production.

Some members were pitching for a standardisation on the quantum of carbon dioxide generated to produce one kilogramme of green hydrogen to qualify as environment friendly.

There is also a view to consider other sources of energy like micro hydel and wind to help achieve the universalisation of energy access agenda, he said.

Kumar said as part of the country's ongoing presidency, it had circulated an issue note having six priority areas to all the fellow members of the grouping and two rounds of deliberations have already been completed on the same.

MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla along with IREDA CMD Pradip Kumar Das and IRENA Deputy DG Gauri Singh attended the event.

MNRE Secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla said, "The energy transition is a technically feasible and economically viable option, and its benefits significantly outweigh its costs. India, through the Presidency of the G20, is committed to an accelerated, responsible and just energy transition through international cooperation and collaboration."

After the third meeting in the financial capital, the same group will be meeting for a final fourth time in Goa later this year after which there will be a ministerial meeting in the coastal state itself before the final G-20 summit in New Delhi, he said.

At the third working group meeting, there are side events as well, including the one where India is trying to impress the need for responsible consumption to the leading economies of the world, Kumar said.

When asked about the progress on the Jaitapur nuclear power project, Kumar said the Department of Atomic Energy deals with the issue and the power ministry's role is limited to transmission of the power generated.

He said the country is on its way to add another 14,000-15,000 MW of nuclear power through the plants under development at present which will take the overall installed capacity to over 22,000 MW by the end of this decade.

Kumar also said that there is a need for the developed world to up its low-cost financing commitments to developing nations made ahead of signing of the Paris energy accord, and India is holding talks with Asian Development Bank and World Bank on the same.

