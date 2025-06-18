New Delhi, Jun 18 (PTI) Shares of BSE pared most of its early losses to settle at 1 per cent lower after NSE received Sebi's nod to shift its expiry day to Tuesday for equity derivatives contracts, while the former was assigned Thursday as its expiry day.

This marks a swap from the current schedule, where NSE conducts F&O (Futures & Options) expiry on Thursdays and BSE on Tuesdays.

Also Read | Bengaluru Water Cut: BWSSB Announces 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption on June 19 Amid Urgent Cauvery Pipeline Work; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas.

The stock of BSE tumbled 6.17 per cent to Rs 2,500 in intra-day trade at the NSE. Later trimming most of the early losses, shares of the firm ended at Rs 2,633.20, down 1.17 per cent.

"BSE has announced the shift in the expiry of weekly contracts of Sensex...from Tuesday to Thursday starting 01 Sep'25. We note that this shift will lead to a loss in market share for BSE in terms of premium turnover, which stood at 22.6 per cent in May'25," as per a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Also Read | Ayatollah Khamenei India Connection: Iran Supreme Leader Traces His Roots to Uttar Pradesh.

In separate circulars on Tuesday, the bourses said, "Sebi has agreed to the expiry day proposed by NSE i.e. Tuesday...Sebi has agreed to the expiry day proposed by BSE (i.e. Thursday)".

The new schedule will apply to all new equity derivatives contracts that expire on or after September 1, 2025.

The move came after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in May stated that expiries of all equity derivatives contracts across exchanges will be uniformly limited to Tuesdays or Thursdays.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)