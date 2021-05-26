New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Burger King India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, the quick service restaurant chain said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 stood at Rs 199.45 crore, against Rs 192.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Burger King India's total expenses in the March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 219.81 crore.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the company reported a total income of Rs 522.93 crore. It was Rs 846.82 crore in 2019-20.

Shares of Burger King India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 156.35 on the BSE, up 2.26 per cent from the previous close. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)