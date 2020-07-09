Mumbai, Jul 9 (PTI) Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy on Thursday said it has introduced its next-generation wind turbine, the SG 3.4-145, in India considering the growing focus on renewable energy in the country.

The new wind turbine is specifically designed and optimised for wind conditions in the country, and has a clear objective to deliver the lowest possible levelised cost of energy (LCoE) with high reliability, the Spanish-German wind engineering company said in a statement.

"The long-term fundamentals of the wind industry remain strong and this new turbine means we are positioned to help our customers achieve their renewable energy goals, reinforce our leading position in the market and accelerate the cause for renewables," Siemens Gamesa Onshore CEO Alfonso Faubel said.

