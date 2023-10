New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Deloitte India on Tuesday announced a strategic alliance with Spryker to enable businesses to transform their digital commerce landscape across the B2B, B2C and enterprise marketplace ecosystem.

The alliance aims to enhance efficiency and scalability and promote innovation in a fast-changing digital and social world.

Combining Deloitte's customer experience advisory, implementation, and operating services expertise, with Spryker's composable architecture, this collaboration empowers Indian organisations to integrate advanced functionalities, like customer experiences, omnichannel capabilities, and advanced analytics.

"This alliance uses Deloitte's consulting and digital technology strengths, providing invaluable support to our clients on their digital transformation journeys, combining headless, API-first composable commerce, and app-based orchestration with the best solutions in the market," Deloitte India Partner, Consulting, Manish Pandeya said.

