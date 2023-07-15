New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Protecting nature is inherent in the country's culture, Union Minister of Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal has said while participating in a conference on environmental, social and governance aspects in business activities in the national capital.

The two-day conference on ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) and Prithvi Awards 2023, which concluded on Saturday, was organised by the non-profit entity ESG Research Foundation (ERF).

Speaking at the conference on Friday, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said protection and worship of nature is inherent in the country's culture.

"To conserve electricity, if each one of us pledges to switch off all lights on a Full moon night, the contribution to our environment and society would be enormous as there are 12 full moon nights in a year," the minister was quoted as saying in a release issued by the ERF.

The ERF also launched a mobile app to encourage individuals to pledge their commitment to use public transport and contribute to climate conservation.

