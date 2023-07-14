Mumbai, July 14: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully launched the Chandrayaan 3 in a remarkable feat. Amid this, the Indian space agency has notified vacancies for several posts in the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). With ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023, the organisation is filling up 61 slots. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website at vssc.gov.in. Bank of Maharashtra Recruitment 2023: Vacancies Notified for 400 Scale II and III Officer Posts, Apply at bankofmaharashtra.in; Check Direct Link, Last Date and Other Details.

ISRO is inviting applications for the positions of Scientist / Engineer-SD and Scientist / Engineer-SC. The ISRO VSSC recruitment is currently accepting applications until July 21, with the intention of filling 61 vacancies within the organization. Those interested in applying for the ISRO VSSC 2023 recruitment can follow the guidelines provided below to submit their applications online. Chandrayaan 3 Launched Into Space by ISRO Video: India's 'Bahubali' Rocket LVM3 Successfully Lifts Off With Moon Mission Spacecraft.

How To Apply For ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023:

Visit the official website at vssc.gov.in.

Click on the VSSC Recruitment link on the homepage.

Open the link to find a new window to view vacant posts.

Complete the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Download and print the final page of the form for future reference.

Application Fee For ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023:

The application fee for the recruitment is Rs 750. Female candidates, Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Ex-Servicemen (EX-SM), and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PWBD) candidates will receive a full refund of the application fee, provided they appear in the written test.

To apply for Scientist/Engineer-SD positions, individuals are required to submit their applications exclusively through the ISRO live register portal. It is advisable for applicants to either register or update their existing registrations on the ISRO live register portal by 5 PM on July 21.

It must be noted that only online applications will be accepted for the positions of scientist/engineer-SC. All communication with applicants will be carried out through email or the VSSC website. Hence, it is recommended that applicants frequently check their email inboxes and visit the website for any updates. To submit the online application, candidates should access the VSSC website between 10 am on July 5 and 5 PM on July 21.

