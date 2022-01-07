New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) State-owned SJVN on Friday said it has signed a pact with Infrastructure Development Corporation (Karnataka) Ltd (iDeCK) to provide consultancy services for renewable energy projects.

SJVN and iDeCK will collaborate for the purpose of providing "consultancy services" for the development of solar, wind, hybrid and battery storage energy projects, according to a company statement.

The MoU was signed by R K Gupta, chief general manager (business development) of SJVN, and Ashish Kapoor, vice-president (business development) of IDeCK, in the presence of senior officials of SJVN and iDeCK in New Delhi.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said that in terms of the MoU signed on Friday, SJVN and iDeCK will explore to identify potential consumers for the purchase of power from various solar/ wind/ hybrid/ battery storage energy projects.

They will conduct due diligence on land title/ leasing arrangements, besides providing assistance in obtaining clearances for land, provide assistance in obtaining project-related approvals and also provide technical consultancy, he added. HRS hrs

