New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) eClerx Services Ltd on Wednesday said its net profit increased 30 per cent to Rs 51.8 crore in the June 2020 quarter.

The company had logged a profit of Rs 39.8 crore in the year-ago period, eClerx said in a regulatory filing.

Its operating revenue fell 5.1 per cent to Rs 336.6 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 354.7 crore in the June 2019 quarter, it added.

In dollar terms, operating revenue dropped 11.9 per cent to USD 44.8 million, compared to USD 50.9 million in the corresponding period last year.

The total delivery headcount as of June 30, 2020, stood at 8,510, a decrease of 8 per cent year-on-year, it said.

* Ramesh Abhishek appointed additional director on Cyient board

* IT firm Cyient on Wednesday said it has appointed former DPIIT secretary Ramesh Abhishek as an independent director.

"Ramesh Abhishek has been appointed as additional director on the Board of Directors of the company," Cyient said in a regulatory filing.

Abhishek, an officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of the 1982 batch, retired in July 2019 as secretary to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, it added.

"The appointment will be for a period of up to three years, subject to approval of the shareholders in the general meeting," the filing said.

