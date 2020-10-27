New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) JK Tyre and Industries on Tuesday announced a collaboration with the e-Choupal network operated by diversified firm ITC in the rural areas.

As part of that, JK Tyre will leverage the network of Chaupal Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, according to a joint statement by the JK Organisation firm and ITC. This is first-of-its-kind comprehensive endeavour undertaken by a tyre manufacturer in India, it added.

"This partnership is aimed at expanding presence in the rural markets through ground level 360 degrees engagement. JK Tyre will engage at the Choupal Sagaars — ITC's integrated rural services hubs across the three states in a phased manner,” it said. ITC's Choupal Saagar will facilitate brand visibility and engagement for JK Tyre's product range with rural customers.

JK Tyre and Industries Director (Sales and Marketing) Srinivasu Allaphan said, "Our association with ITC's e-Choupal will further help in reaching out and engaging with the hinterland customers which in turn will help us understand and serve them better."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)