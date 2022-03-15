Pune, Mar 15 (PTI) Bajaj Housing Finance on Tuesday said its loan book has surpassed the Rs 50,000-crore-milestone since it began functioning as an independent entity from March 2018.

In the first year of operations (FY19), it touched the first milestone of Rs 10,000 crore of assets under management (AUM), which increased to Rs 32,705 crore in FY20. In FY21, the AUM stood at Rs 38,871 crore, the company said in a statement.

Last fiscal, Bajaj Housing became the first housing finance company to link its loan pricing to the repo rate.

Mumbai: DBS Bank India has launched a green deposits programme which will provide corporate sector with an opportunity to support sustainable projects like green industries, green buildings, wastewater management, renewable energy and clean transportation.

In line with its focus on responsible banking, the funds under the green deposits will be used to support sustainable projects.

DBS is one of the few banks globally to integrate sustainable development goals by offering lending and trade credit solutions to sustainable and environment-friendly green sectors and now offering a green deposit product.

The green deposits proposition combines all benefits of a regular fixed deposit with a commitment from DBS to support green and sustainable loans and offers corporates an opportunity to include sustainability agenda into their treasury activities or those having limited options for investing in environmentally beneficial projects.

Mumbai: ICICI Bank has launched a co-branded credit card with Emirates Skywards, an award-winning loyalty programme of Emirates and Flydubai.

The Emirates Skywards-ICICI Bank credit card enables customers to earn reward points on travel, lifestyle and everyday spends.

ICICI Bank is the first domestic lender to partner with Emirates Skywards in this space.

Bengaluru: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has appointed M D Ramesh Murthy as its new Chief Financial Officer.

He was the chief risk officer and chief financial officer earlier at Karur Vysya Bank.

Murthy carries three decades of experience having worked with Mashreqbank in Dubai, Commercial Bank International in Dubai, ANZ Investment Bank, a division of ANZ Grindlays Bank, and Wipro GE Medical Systems.

