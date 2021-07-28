Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has commissioned six CNG stations in Chennai in alliance with Torrent Gas and plans to have 39 such stations by March 2022 across Chennai and Tiruvallur.

BPCL is market leader in fuel retailing in Chennai and surrounding districts, with 42 per cent market share for petrol and diesel each, operating 347 fuel stations.

*

*

* Anil Agarwal conferred with Mumbai Ratna Award

New Delhi: Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal has been conferred with the prestigious Mumbai Ratna Award for his outstanding services towards the holistic development of the city.

The award was presented by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

"I was barely 19 when I took a train to Mumbai, the land of opportunities, and very soon, the city became my own. I told myself that if I made it big, I would want to give back to this city, and that's how my journey started. I am extremely humbled and honoured to receive this award," Agarwal said. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)