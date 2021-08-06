New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) E-commerce major Flipkart on Friday said it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts & Handloom Corporation Limited (HPSHHCL) to bring the state's local artisans, weavers, handicraft, and handloom makers into the e-commerce fold.

Under the Flipkart Samarth programme, the partnership will enable Himachal Pradesh's master craftsmen, weavers, and artisans to showcase their hallmark products and provide them with market access training and support, a statement said.

Himachal Pradesh is known for its traditional crafts work such as Kullu/Kinnauri shawl weaving, carpet weaving, Chamba and suni embroidery, thanka paintings, wood carving, metal & stone crafts amongst many others.

**** Rapido extends auto service to Bengaluru, aims to add 5 lakh autos across India

*Bike taxi platform, Rapido on Friday said it has expanded its auto service to Bengaluru, taking the service to a total of 26 cities in India.

The company has on-boarded close to 20,000 autos for the launch, and plans to take the count to more than 50,000 by the end of the year, a statement said.

Rapido has completed one year since the auto services were launched last year. So far, Rapido has boarded 1.5 lakh autos across the country and has served 2 million customers since launch.

It plans to add 5 lakh autos across the country by the end of this year, the statement said.

**** Josh collaborates with D-ID to bring facial animation tech to platform

*Short video app Josh on Friday said it has partnered with D-ID, which provides AI video reenactment technology.

Using its proprietary Live Portrait technology, D-ID has developed a photo transformation feature specifically for Josh's users to be able to create videos from still photos, add music, and then share those videos with their followers on the app, a statement said.

Owned by VerSe Innovation, Josh has seen over 100 million downloads, 110 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users), and 54 million DAUs (Daily Active Users).

"This new feature highlights the most powerful integration of synthetic media by a short-video app, transcending the boundary between photos and videos, and bringing fresh, creative content to Josh's millions of users by animating portraits to move and dance with engaging music," the statement said. ********************** Handloom Expo to begin on Saturday

*The textiles minister on Friday said a five day expo on handloom products will be organised from tomorrow by the Handloom Export Promotion Council here to promote the growth of the sector.

Besides, local functions will be organised at all Weavers' Service Centres, Indian Institutes of Handloom Technology, Offices of National Handloom Development Corporation, Handloom Exports Promotion Council, NIFT Campuses, State Govt Handloom Departments and Handloom Clusters.

The ministry will celebrate 7th National Handloom Day on August 7.

On this day, the handloom weaving community is honoured and the contribution of this sector in the socio-economic development of this country is highlighted.

