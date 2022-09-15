New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) Google Cloud and industry body Nasscom have launched the Google Cloud Computing Foundations with Kubernetes course to skill participants for a digital workplace.

This is a beginner-level course aiming to provide participants an opportunity to experience cloud computing, cloud basics, big data, and machine learning.

Also Read | Lee Jong Suk Crush Alert! 5 Sun-kissed Pictures of the Actor That We Just Can’t Get Over!.

The course will enable participants to learn concepts and have hands-on training (through Google Cloud skills boost platform) to practice.

Put simply, Kubernetes is an open-source container orchestration system for automating deployment, scaling, and management of software.

Also Read | Oppo F21s Pro Series Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Google Cloud has launched the first cohort of the Google Cloud Computing Foundations with Kubernetes course in collaboration with FutureSkills Prime (IT Ministry and NASSCOM Digital Skilling Initiative), to equip participants with skills they need for a career in a digital workplace," according to a statement.

*** SpiceJet offers fare lock option before booking tickets * SpiceJet on Thursday said passengers now have the option to lock their desired fare for 48 hours before making the final booking for domestic and international flights.

The facility will be available where the travel date is at least 7 days away in the case of domestic flights and 15 days in the case of international flights from the date of booking, according to a release.

The fare locking service enables customers to reserve bookings so that the selected flight doesn't sell out and the fare doesn't go up while they finalise their travel plans. The service can be availed with or without a name, it added.

The facility will be available on the airline's website, mobile site and mobile app.

*** Drone startup Garuda Aerospace maps 7,000 villages in UP * Garuda Aerospace on Thursday said it has mapped 7,000 villages in Uttar Pradesh under the Svamitva Scheme.

The drone startup had won the tender from The Survey of India in September 2021 under which it was was authorised to deploy drones for large scale mapping and digitisations of land records in rural areas, a release said on Thursday.

Garuda Aerospace deployed 15 fixed-wing drones for the purpose of mapping at the speed of 8 to 10 square kilometres per hour.

"Of the 1,40,000 villages, Garuda Aerospace has successfully mapped 7,000 villages, the highest number of villages mapped by any drone company within a year," the release said.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO of Garuda Aerospace, said the drones can also sprinkle fertiliser on land, and are also enabled with AI and ML for mapping.

*** MTAR Technologies bags new orders worth Rs 540 crore * MTAR Technologies on Thursday said it has bagged new orders totalling Rs 540 crore in the renewable energy segment, including nuclear space.

Hyderabad-based MTAR Technologies is a leading player in precision engineering industry.

"We are delighted with the new order inflows in Clean Energy sector. The company is looking forward to strengthen the Clean Energy vertical further to power a safer future," the company's Managing Director Parvat Srinivas Reddy said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)