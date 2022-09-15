Lee Jong-Suk made people giddy with his character transformations in Big Mouth. The Disney+ Hotstar series has enough intrigue and lot twists to last a year we feel. It is also great to watch Jong-suk in a character like this. Apart from being a fantastic actor, Suk is an incredible looker. Even when he is mean, he is damn attractive. In fact, he takes our breath away everytime he poses for the camera. This crush on him is just not getting over and to top it all, we landed on his Instagram page. Those sun-kissed pictures are doing strange things to our heart and mind! Big Mouth: 5 Reasons Why You Should Start Watching Lee Jong Suk-Yoona's Kdrama Series If You Haven't Already.

Lee Jong-suk celebrated his birthday yesterday and even shared a Thank You post for his fans. So we thought why not celebrate him again with these pictures!

When the setting sun is give you a blush-on Choi Woo-shik, EXO’s DO, Park Bo-gum - 7 K-drama Romantic Heroes Who Turned Deliciously DARK!.

What a beauty

Sun makes him smile and he makes our heart skip a beat

The warm halo

Now we know Lee Jong Suk is not accessible, so we make do with these pictures and hate being single.

