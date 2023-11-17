Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Country's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank on Friday announced a WhatsApp-based interactive service which will generate a prompt for the account holder in case of a suspicious transaction and help reduce frauds.

The service was announced at an event to mark the international fraud awareness week, and is presently available for a small user group. It will be going live for all customers in a month, as per people in the know.

*** Airattix raises Rs 2.30 crore * Airattix, which pitches itself as a marketplace for storage and parking spaces, on Friday said it has raised Rs 2.30 crore in a funding round from a group of angel investors in India and the US.

The funds will be used for expansion activities, including hiring a team of seasoned professionals, according to a statement.

*** RBL Bank launches mobile healthcare vans * RBL Bank on Friday launched mobile healthcare vans for support and domestic services staff.

The vans will provide complimentary health and eye checkups for those employed in residential neighbourhoods and gated communities, a statement said, adding that they will serve househelps, security guards, driver and housekeeping staff.

