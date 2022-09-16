New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The government's agri-research body ICAR on Friday invited innovators for participation in its third edition of national level hackathon on promoting speed breeding for crop improvement.

The last date for registration for the hackathon 'Kritagya 3.0' is September 26.

Students, faculty and innovators/entrepreneurs from any university/technical institute across the country can apply and participate in the programme as a group, an official statement said. The participating group should consist of maximum four participants, with not more than one faculty and/or more than one innovator or entrepreneur. Participating students can collaborate with local startups, students from technology institutes and can win up-to Rs 5 lakh, it said.

The third edition of hackathon is being organised as part of ICAR's national agricultural higher education project, in association with its crop science division.

*** Happiest Minds Technologies deploys solar plant at Bengaluru campus * Happiest Minds Technologies on Friday announced the commissioning of a solar power plant at its campus at Madivala, Bengaluru.

The company aims to achieve carbon neutrality in its operations by 2030, it said in a statement.

"The new solar power plant is a step in its road map to achieve its vision and be part of a cleaner energy future and building long-term business sustainability," the company said underlining aspiration to be known for high levels of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards.

The 183 kWp solar power plant deployed by EcoSoch Solar will generate 256 MWh of electricity per year, and is estimated to reduce 210 MT of carbon emissions annually and 5200 MT over its lifecycle.

"At Happiest Minds, we are consciously embedding sustainability in every aspect of our business by striving for more mindful ways to reduce the impact on the planet, whilst providing digital, agile, and sustainable solutions to our customers," Venkatraman Narayanan, Managing Director and CFO of Happiest Minds Technologies, said.

