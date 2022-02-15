Mumbai, Feb 15 (PTI) Independent brokerage LKP Securities has entered into an arrangement with HDFC Bank to offer a 3-in-1 online account.

The 3-in-1 account offers no-annual maintenance charges for one year and waiver on brokerage charges of up to Rs 500 for a month, Pratik Doshi, Managing Director at LKP Securities said in a statement.

Also Read | Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

Also Read | Kia Carens MPV Launched in India at Rs 8.99 Lakh, Features & Specifications.

*** *Insurance retail startup Insurmile raises $350k

Insurmile, a rural markets-focused insurance retail marketplace, has raised USD 3.5 lakh (about Rs 2.6 crore) from Seeders, an early-stage angel group led by Parthiv Neotia of Ambuja Neotia Group and Abhishek Rungta of Indus Net Technologies.

The startup will use the fund to take insurance services to the hinterland employing gig-workers, Mallesh Reddy, co-founder of the Bengaluru-based Insuremile said.

Insurmile was founded in 2017 by Mallesh Reddy and Vijay Krishnamurthy to help change the dynamics of insurance selling using a web aggregator.

*** *Canara HSBC Oriental Bank Life launches new policy

Canara HSBC Oriental Bank of Commerce Life Insurance has launched a non-linked participating individual savings life plan that allows policyholders to prioritize their long-term savings.

The new policy, called 'flexi edge', addresses the growing needs of customers starting from savings to income and unplanned or recurring expenses; along with providing life cover to the policy holder in the unfortunate event of death, the insurer said in a statement.

*** *Crypto exchange CoinDcx ties up with Solidus Labs

Crypto exchange CoinDcx, which claims to be the first crypto unicorn in the country, has tied up with crypto-native risk monitoring firm Solidus Labs to make its platform more secure.

Partnering with Solidus will enable CoinDcx to forge greater trust and transparency on its platform, and cement its leadership in the crypto space, by protecting its users from known forms of market abuse and emerging crypto-specific risks, the startup co-founder Neeraj Khandelwal said in a statement.

CoinDcx was launched in 2018 and is backed by former Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin's B Capital and other investors. It claims over 10 million users on its platform.

***

*Banka Bioloo posts Rs 52.6 lakh net profit in Dec qtr

Sustainable sanitation solutions firm Banka Bioloo Ltd has posted a 42 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 52.6 lakh in the third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The company had registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 37.2 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal.

Total income during the quarter was at Rs 10.2 crore as compared to Rs 7.74 crore in the year-ago period.

Banka Bioloo CEO Vishal Murarka said the company's board has given in-principle approval to acquire Enzotech Solutions, a leading supplier of water and wastewater solutions in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)