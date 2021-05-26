Mumbai, May 26 (PTI) LTI, the infotech arm of the engineering major L&T, on Wednesday announced the launch of a multi-city COVID vaccination drive for its employees and their families.

The company has tied up with healthcare providers for the drive, which started off at its Hinjewadi campus in Pune and will also be conducted at other campuses including Powai, Mahape, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Delhi/NCR, as per an official statement.

ICICI Bank launches facility to link UPI ID to digital wallet 'Pockets' *ICICI Bank on Wednesday launched a facility to link a UPI (Unified Payments Interface) ID to its digital wallet 'Pockets'.

The private sector lender said it is a departure from the current practice, which demands such IDs be linked with a savings bank account.

Aviva Life Insurance introduces platform to help COVID-19 affected employees, families *Aviva Life Insurance on Wednesday said it has introduced a dedicated platform to help employees and their families affected by COVID-19.

The initiative will offer help across the clock around oxygen cylinder refueling stations, procurement of oxygen concentrators/cylinders/flow meters, medicines, COVID drugs, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and plasma, as per an official statement.

