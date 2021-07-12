Mumbai, Jul 12 (PTI) Online travel company MakeMyTrip on Monday said it has introduced a new feature within its trains segment, Trip Guarantee, to offer more choices, flexibility, and convenience to customers when booking a train journey on the platform.

Trip Guarantee feature allows customers to upgrade their unconfirmed train ticket to opt for a fresh booking through flight, cab, bus or an alternate train journey for a future date, the company said in a statement.

“Today, customers seek travel options that provide an assurance of a successful journey amid the evolving travel guidelines during the pandemic. Trip Guarantee is one such step towards protecting our customers against uncertainties associated with waitlisted train bookings,” Parikshit Choudhary, Chief Business Officer, ground Transport at MakeMyTrip added.

* Cipla Health on Monday announced plans to expand its portfolio of Ciphands by adding products such as Hand Wash, Mist Spray Hand Sanitizer, and Germ Protection Soap.

Founded in 2015, Cipla Health Ltd is the consumer healthcare subsidiary of pharma major Cipla.

These products join the Ciphands' extensive portfolio serving this central doctrine of a healthy lifestyle that goes beyond the exigencies of the COVID-19 pandemic, said a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Cipla Health Chief Executive Officer Shivam Puri said, “With the launch of our new products Ciphands Hand Wash, Soap and Mist Spray Hand Sanitizer, the brand now has a complete portfolio of hand and surface hygiene products which will provide holistic hygiene solutions to consumers."

*Home and kitchen appliances maker Kent has introduced the Zoom range of Cordless and Hose less Vacuum Cleaner in the India market.

Priced at Rs 14,999, KENT Zoom Vacuum Cleaner is equipped with a rechargeable Lithium battery, can clean house for straight 30 minutes after 4 – 5 hours of recharge. There is no bag attached to the vacuum cleaner making it lightweight and handy.

Commenting on the development, Kent RO Systems Chairman Mahesh Gupta said: "It uses cyclonic technology and HEPA filters. The air and dust are sucked at high speed creating a fast-spinning vortex while the dust is separated in a detachable cylindrical collection bin.”

Bikano vaccinates employees

*Packaged snacks brand Bikano has secured the health of its 220 employees amid pandemics by organising a vaccination programme .

“We took it upon ourselves to make arrangements with hospitals and vaccine manufacturers to ensure that our employees were inoculated well in time and remained in the so-called safe zone,” said Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano.

