New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Fintech major MobiKwik on Friday said it has partnered with Flipkart, ixigo, Snapdeal and Confirmtkt for its new product MobiKwik Biller Stack that will help users make bill payments using these e-commerce platforms.

MobiKwik Biller Stack helps partners launch the 'Bill Payments' category on their mobile apps very rapidly and enable their users to pay utility bills seamlessly on their app, it said in a statement.

"By powering Bill Payments on partner apps, we wanted to ensure that millions of Indians could pay digitally for the most fundamental needs such as electricity, TV, mobile recharge, etc. especially during the ongoing COVID-19 situation in India," it added.

MobiKwik Biller Stack was launched first with Flipkart in March this year, followed by ixigo, Snapdeal and Confirmtkt in April and May.

"We have been successful in meeting our objective because MobiKwik Biller Stack has already clocked Rs 50 crore in gross merchandise value (GMV) within 90 days of launch (in March 2020)," it said.

Edutech platform Great Learning on Friday said more than 500 corporates have used its 'Corporate Academy' in the last 30 days to train over 10,000 employees.

"While most of this demand has come from sectors like auto, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), e-commerce, Finance and IT, the Great Learning Corporate Academy has also witnessed significant interest from government employees," it said in a statement.

Some of the top companies that have used the platform to train their workforce include Maruti, UST Global, HDFC Life, BPCL, ONGC, BHEL, HPCL, EcomExpress, EXL and Tech Mahindra, it added.

Launched in April, Great Learning Corporate Academy is a free online repository that offers structured learning content across 30 career critical skills.

The platform offers over 300 courses in domains like data science, machine learning, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, Big Data and digital marketing.

In the last 30 days, 25 per cent of active users have completed at least one course, each of them spending an average of two hours per day on the platform, the statement said.

